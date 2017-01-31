Future of working waterfronts in SC to be discussed during public forum

The future of traditional working waterfronts in five South Carolina coastal communities will be discussed in a series of public forums coordinated by researchers from the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium, Clemson University, and College of Charleston.

Working waterfronts in Murrells Inlet, Georgetown, McClellanville, Mount Pleasant, and Port Royal face a variety of stresses, including population growth, sea-level rise, and economic concerns.

Each of those communities strikes its particular balance of fisheries, shipping, recreation, and residential use of its waterfront, and the importance of each use has changed through the years. Research results will be presented at the public meetings, which are designed to facilitate discussion and help prioritize issues.

A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 31 from 5-7 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Regional Library on Mathis Ferry Road.