Commerce Department wants to sell buildings at old Navy base

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The state Commerce Department wants to sell four buildings on the old Navy base in North Charleston.

Three of the properties were acquired in 2013 with one being obtained through an agreement with the City of North Charleston in 2012. Officials say the buildings were acquired to help with the implementation of the Naval Base Intermodal Facility. The buildings are now surplus property.

The sale requires that the buyer of the three buildings agree to buy the historic Power House, “the most prominent and architecturally significant building on the former Navy Base.” Constructed in 1909, it is currently listed on the National Register as part of the Charleston Navy Yard. The contract would also require rehabilitation of the Power House for commercial use by a specific date.

The sale in on the agenda of the State Fiscal Accountability Authority. The meeting with take place on Tuesday, January 31 at 9:30 a.m.