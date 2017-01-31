Authorities respond to fight on campus

North Charleston, SC (WCBD)- 5 students were involved in a fight on the North Charleston High School campus.

Authorities tell us that four of the students were from Clark Academy and the other student was from North Charleston High School.

Four of the students were charged with assault and battery after the fight.

