Arrests made for cocaine trafficking

Summerville, SC (WCBD)- Two people have been arrested for cocaine trafficking.

Authorities say that a detective saw a suspicious vehicle exit the parking lot of a closed business, braking frequently while on Medical Plaza Drive Monday night.

The detective followed the car to Trident Hospital and asked the driver why he was visiting the hospital.

According to the report, the driver stuttered and replied he was visiting his father while avoiding eye contact with the detective.

The detective then asked both the driver and the passenger for their identification.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Jonathan Hensley; we do not yet know the identity of the passenger.

the detective then searched the vehicle and found nearly 300 grams of cocaine.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.

They are being held at the Charleston County Detention Center and await a bond hearing.