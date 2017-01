SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A suspicious package found near the Branch Creek neighborhood determined to be non-threatening, according to Summerville officials.

Authorities say at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30, the Summerville Police Department received a call for a suspicious package/item in the Branch Creek neighborhood on Branch Creek Trail.

We’re told through a joint investigation with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the package/item was determined to be non-threatening.