Acting ICE Director Daniel Ragsdale fired

WASHINGTON (WCBD) — President Donald Trump has a new acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The President named Thomas Homan to the position late Monday, firing acting ICE director Daniel Ragsdale.

The switch came just hours after Mr. Trump fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who refused to enforce Trump’s executive order travel ban.

Homan is not new to ICE, he has served as the agency’s Executive Associate Director of Enforcement and Removal Operations since 2013.

As for Ragsdale, ICE says he will maintain his previous, full-time position as Deputy Director.