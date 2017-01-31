$380k in flood, hurricane recovery grants awarded by One SC Fund

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The One SC Fund Grants Committee has announced the nonprofit recipients of the Phase Five grant awards for flood and hurricane recovery projects across South Carolina.

Phase Five grantees will receive $380,000 to support their projects. The grantees will provide volunteer labor and an additional $3.5 million in financial support for projects ranging from mold remediation to complete home rebuilds.

The following 8 nonprofit organizations will receive Phase Five grants from the One SC Fund:

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Charleston, Inc.: Mold Remediation and General Rebuild in Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Williamsburg Counties

Darlington County Long Term Recovery Group: Mold Remediation and General Rebuild in Darlington County

Home Works of America: Mold Remediation and General Rebuild in the Charleston Area

Hearts & Heads Disaster Recovery: General Rebuild in All Disaster Declared Counties

Lowcountry Community Action Agency, Inc.: General Rebuild in Colleton and Hampton Counties

Charleston County Human Services Commission: General Rebuild and Materials for Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties

SVDP Diocesan Council of Charleston: House in a Box and Furnishings for 15 Midlands and Coastal Counties, including Clarendon County

The Palmetto Project: Home Furnishings for 15 Midlands and Coastal Counties, including Clarendon County

To date, the One SC Fund, established by former Governor Nikki Haley in November 2015 after the thousand-year flood to help South Carolinians who are recovering from a disaster, has awarded $2,268,000 in grants to nonprofits to support flood recovery projects across our state, helping more than 1,123 families return home. In October 2016, the fund was expanded to provide relief and recovery assistance to those impacted by Hurricane Matthew.

There is still much work required to rebuild South Carolina from recent disasters – work that will require funding. Donations to the One SC Fund are being accepted and will continue the work of serving those impacted by disasters that have hit the state.

How to Donate to the One SC Fund

Those wishing to contribute to the One SC Fund can do so in the following ways:

Online : Visit http://www.onescfund.org to make a donation with your credit card

: Visit to make a donation with your credit card Mail: Send a check made payable to Central Carolina Community Foundation-One SC to: Central Carolina Community Foundation-One SC, 2711 Middleburg Drive, Suite 213, Columbia, SC 29204