Weather forecasters warn of wildfire danger in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Weather forecasters are warning of an increased wildfire danger in the northeastern part of South Carolina.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, says there is an increased risk of wildfires Monday in eight counties. Those are Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown, Horry, Florence, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission says a combination of low relative humidity and wind gusts of up to 30 mph increase the risk of fires in the area. The commission says those conditions can allow fires to spread quickly.

They are also discouraging outdoor burning.