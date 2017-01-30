Uber pushes back against Trump’s immigration order

Uber is pushing back against the President’s immigration order.
CEO Travis Kalanick tweeted Sunday the ban goes against everything the company stands for.
He also promised to help drivers affected by the order by setting aside money for their legal defense.
The company effectively lowered its fares at JFK airport, where taxi drivers were calling for a strike because of detention of two Iraqis.
Some customers then created the hashtag #DeleteUber but the company says it was not trying to break up the strike.