Uber pushes back against Trump’s immigration order

Uber is pushing back against the President’s immigration order.

CEO Travis Kalanick tweeted Sunday the ban goes against everything the company stands for.

1/The travel ban is against everything @Uber stands for. 1000’s of drivers affected – https://t.co/1YXQ5XRnGU — travis kalanick (@travisk) January 29, 2017

He also promised to help drivers affected by the order by setting aside money for their legal defense.

2/ Any driver who can't work because of the ban will be compensated for lost earnings. We have set up $3mm legal defense fund as well. — travis kalanick (@travisk) January 29, 2017

3/ I'm going to use my position on Pres economic council to stand up for what's right – https://t.co/L6U9LOv3IX — travis kalanick (@travisk) January 29, 2017

The company effectively lowered its fares at JFK airport, where taxi drivers were calling for a strike because of detention of two Iraqis.

Some customers then created the hashtag #DeleteUber but the company says it was not trying to break up the strike.