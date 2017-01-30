Temporary lanes closures set for Interstate 26

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A temporary lane closure will be in effect on I-26 for the next four days.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will close eastbound and westbound lanes of I-26 at mile marker 220 to mile marker 221 from January 30 through February 2. We’re told the closures are necessary to perform routine bridge maintenance work.

This project will take place between 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Barricades, cones, signs, and flashing arrows will be in place in the construction zone.

