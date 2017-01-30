Teacher arrested for biting child at trampoline park in Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An elementary school teacher has been arrested after biting a child at Sky Zone Trampoline Park, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Police say 35-year-old Melanie Rose Johnson has been charged with Assault and Battery after biting an 11-year-old boy in the arm.
The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The mom of the child filed a report on Sunday, and police say they have video of the incident.
According to the school’s website, Johnson is a fourth-grade teacher at Forest Acres Elementary School in Pickens County.
She is on administrative leave, according to Pickens County Schools spokesperson John Eby.