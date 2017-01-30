Teacher arrested for biting child at trampoline park in Greenville, police say

WSPA Published:
Melanie Rose Johnson
Melanie Rose Johnson

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An elementary school teacher has been arrested after biting a child at Sky Zone Trampoline Park, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Police say 35-year-old Melanie Rose Johnson has been charged with Assault and Battery after biting an 11-year-old boy in the arm.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The mom of the child filed a report on Sunday, and police say they have video of the incident.

According to the school’s website, Johnson is a fourth-grade teacher at Forest Acres Elementary School in Pickens County.

She is on administrative leave, according to Pickens County Schools spokesperson John Eby.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s