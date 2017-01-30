Suspect arrested in armed robbery

North Charleston, SC (WCBD)- A suspect has been arrested in an armed robbery in North Charleston Monday.

The incident happened at around 11:30 this morning in the 4700 block area of Rivers Avenue.

The suspect, 36-year-old Christopher Johnson attempted to walk out of a store with merchandise.

32-year-old Jamie Muniz, an employee of the store, tried to stop Johnson and was stabbed.

The cashier, Michela Mayer, said Johnson tried to purchase a cooler with items hidden inside.

Mayer found the items and rang them up, but had difficulty with Johnson’s debit card.

Mayer said Johnson tried to leave with the cooler and Muniz grabbed it when Johnson stabbed him.

EMS treated Muniz and authorities quickly captured Johnson.

Johnson is being held at Al Cannon Detention Center and is charged with armed robbery, assault and battery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

