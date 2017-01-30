SC drivers can get suspensions reduced/cleared

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will hold the 2017 Driver Suspension Eligibility Week for drivers with licenses suspended for various reasons March 13–17, 2017.

During the week, drivers licensed in South Carolina, who lost their driving privileges for applicable suspensions, may be able to reduce or clear the remaining time of their suspension. Drivers with the following types of suspensions are eligible for the program:

Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

Operating an unlicensed taxi

Operating an uninsured vehicle that they did not own

Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug related convictions

“This is a great opportunity for drivers to get back on the road,” said Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “The key to a successful program is preparation. Customers should make sure they have all required documents when visiting an SCDMV branch to clear their suspension. Historically, customers arrive later in the week with incomplete information and lose their chance at reducing their suspension. We recommend visiting an SCDMV branch on Monday or Tuesday to make sure your business is complete by 5 p.m. Friday.”

Drivers who may qualify for the program must complete the Driver Suspension Eligibility Application and visit an SCDMV branch during the week of March 13–17, 2017. Only drivers who clear all suspensions may apply for a license. Depending on the type of suspension, drivers may be required to pass the vision, knowledge, and road skills tests before receiving a new license.

Qualified drivers must meet all conditions of their suspension. All fees must be paid and cannot be waived. If required, suspended drivers must get a Certificate of Insurance (SR-22) filed by their insurance company. If a driver has more than one suspension, the SCDMV will recalculate the suspension time. Drivers with suspensions not covered by the program will need to continue serving those suspensions.

During Driver Suspension Eligibility Week, many SCDMV branches may experience longer wait times due to an increase in customers. For hours and branch locations, visit www.SCDMVonline.com or call the Contact Center at 803-896-5000.