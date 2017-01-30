Orangeburg man charged with sexually assaulting a minor

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published:
Generic cop lights

Orangeburg, SC (WCBD)- An Orangeburg man has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor.

David Marshall
David Marshall

25-year-old David Marshall Jr. is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Authorities say the incident happened on October 10th, 2016 during a power outage following Hurricane Matthew.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators were called on October 13th, 2016 after a woman called and said an 11-year-old boy in her home had been touched inappropriately.

The woman told investigators that the boy was protecting his private parts.

When she asked the boy what was wrong, he replied, “something had happened.”

Investigators discovered that a friend of the family had visited as the woman was leaving for work.

The child told authorities that the man behaved inappropriately after the boy got out of the shower and later touched him inappropriately while in bed.

Marshall received a bond of $20,000 with a 10% option.

The investigation is ongoing.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s