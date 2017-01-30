Orangeburg man charged with sexually assaulting a minor

Orangeburg, SC (WCBD)- An Orangeburg man has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor.

25-year-old David Marshall Jr. is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Authorities say the incident happened on October 10th, 2016 during a power outage following Hurricane Matthew.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators were called on October 13th, 2016 after a woman called and said an 11-year-old boy in her home had been touched inappropriately.

The woman told investigators that the boy was protecting his private parts.

When she asked the boy what was wrong, he replied, “something had happened.”

Investigators discovered that a friend of the family had visited as the woman was leaving for work.

The child told authorities that the man behaved inappropriately after the boy got out of the shower and later touched him inappropriately while in bed.

Marshall received a bond of $20,000 with a 10% option.

The investigation is ongoing.

