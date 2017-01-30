Mt Pleasant businesses train for emergencies

Sometimes emergencies can happen when you don’t expect them, like at a nightclub in Orlando, a mosque in Quebec, or a restaurant in Paris. Business owners in Mt. Pleasant say they want to be prepared in case of a similar situation.

Anthony Melius, General Manager of Crave Kitchen and Cocktails, says, “We are discussing everything, from a small fire and then the accountability of having everyone evacuated from your own building, to something as large as, it’s not pleasant to think about, but a mass shooting situation, how would we communicate that to other businesses, how would we find accountability for our own people and patrons as well?”

Basically taking emergency plans already in place at each individual Seaside Farms business and finding out how they fit together so the whole plaza is on the same page.

Melius says, “The biggest goal is open communication. A plan is one of those things where you would rather have it and not need it, than unfortunately need it and not have it.”

Seaside Farms has a former military safety expert helping them, but businesses in the area recommend other plazas follow suit and come up with a community emergency plan.

Melius says, “It’s genuinely making our plaza more safe and prepared.”