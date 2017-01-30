Lowcountry attorney talks about vetting process in place for immigrants from banned countries

The President’s executive order has caused quite an uproar on both sides of the political aisle. We spoke with an immigration attorney here in the Lowcountry. Tarik Scarlata talked to us about the vetting process that took place prior to the executive order. He said even prior to the recent executive order, people from the countries covered in the order would be vetted with, “rigorous screening. The consular officers would undertake an investigation into the person’s history to try to determine whether or not the person was a threat to the national security of the United States.”

But Scarlata says not everyone believes that vetting was rigorous enough. “It seems that the public does have some concerns with the previous administrations process and vetting of these people.”

So according to the order, the Secretary of State and Secretary of Homeland Security are, ” to try to ascertain better methods to properly vet these people to ensure that they are not going to be a risk when they do come to the United States.”

Scarlata says he welcomes additional screening, but he believes the way the order was worded may have caused people to be upset about it. He also says that at this point, he is not aware of anyone in the Charleston area who is directly impacted by the executive order.

Advertisement