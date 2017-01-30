Great-grandmother charged with custodial interference

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published: Updated:
Georgetown County, SC (WCBD)- 67-year-old Emma Young has been charged with custodial interference after picking her 7-year-old great-granddaughter up from school and driving away.

Young and the child were found and the child was returned to her father.

Young was charged and is being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

Her bond hearing is set for tomorrow morning at 10 o’clock.

