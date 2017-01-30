Family says man charged with killing 7 didn’t answer lawsuit

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – The lawyer for the family of one of the people authorities say was slain by a South Carolina serial killer says the suspect never answered their wrongful death lawsuit.

In court papers, Charlie Carver’s family said that means a judge should automatically find Todd Kohlhepp responsible for Carver’s death and decide how much money his estate should get.

Carver’s family sued on Dec. 5. They say Kohlhepp failed to respond in the 30 days required by law.

The lawsuit didn’t ask for a specific amount from Kohlhepp, a real estate agent whose assets have been frozen since he was charged with seven counts of murder.

Authorities say Kohlhepp killed four people in a Spartanburg County motorcycle shop in 2003 and killed three other people at his home in 2016.