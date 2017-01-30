Family says man charged with killing 7 didn’t answer lawsuit

By Published:
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, Todd Kohlhepp's enters the courtroom of Judge Jimmy Henson for a bond hearing at the Spartanburg Detention Facility in Spartanburg, S.C. Kohlhepp, accused of seven killings in South Carolina, built a successful real-estate firm but displayed odd behavior. People who knew or worked with him said he watched pornographic videos during work and openly discussed that he was a registered sex offender. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, Todd Kohlhepp's enters the courtroom of Judge Jimmy Henson for a bond hearing at the Spartanburg Detention Facility in Spartanburg, S.C. Kohlhepp, accused of seven killings in South Carolina, built a successful real-estate firm but displayed odd behavior. People who knew or worked with him said he watched pornographic videos during work and openly discussed that he was a registered sex offender. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – The lawyer for the family of one of the people authorities say was slain by a South Carolina serial killer says the suspect never answered their wrongful death lawsuit.

In court papers, Charlie Carver’s family said that means a judge should automatically find Todd Kohlhepp responsible for Carver’s death and decide how much money his estate should get.

Carver’s family sued on Dec. 5. They say Kohlhepp failed to respond in the 30 days required by law.

The lawsuit didn’t ask for a specific amount from Kohlhepp, a real estate agent whose assets have been frozen since he was charged with seven counts of murder.

Authorities say Kohlhepp killed four people in a Spartanburg County motorcycle shop in 2003 and killed three other people at his home in 2016.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s