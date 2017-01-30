Berkeley County Middle College now accepting applications

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley Middle College High School is accepting applications from rising high school juniors in Berkeley County who are interested in attending the school during the 2017-2018 academic year. The application deadline is Tuesday, February 28.

“Berkeley Middle College helps students prepare for our competitive world by combining college classes with the core high school curriculum. Some students choose to fast track their careers, while others may need extra support to accelerate their learning,” said Berkeley Middle College Principal Claire Freeman.

Berkeley Middle College is an accredited Berkeley County high school. The middle college concept is a national educational model that allows high school students to take dual credit classes on a college campus, and earn both high school and college credit while completing their high school career. Located on Trident Technical College’s Berkeley Campus, Berkeley Middle College High School curriculum includes core courses required for high school graduation.

Berkeley Middle College students enroll in college courses through Trident Technical College and, on average, graduate with 27 college credit hours by the time they receive their high school diplomas. By the end of their high school experience, Middle College students are typically a year or more ahead of their peers academically.

“Our unique learning environment takes the apprehension out of the transition to college for students and their parents. We do everything we can to facilitate our students’ development of world class knowledge, world class skills, and the life and career characteristics they need to find success as citizens,” said Freeman.

Last year 12 students from the Middle College graduated with associate degrees and six graduated with Pre-Nursing Certificates.

Those interested in attending Berkeley Middle College High School should review the application process and testing information on the school’s website http://bit.ly/2jDQnbZ.