Authorities ask for Public’s help to find suspect

West Ashley, SC (WCBD)- Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect.

Authorities say the suspect pictured here was involved in an assault committed in the 1900 block area of Hazelwood Drive in West Ashley.

Terry Ancrum told authorities that he was punched in the face by the suspect while dropping his niece off at Hazelwood Drive.

Ancrum says the suspect asked his niece to come to him, but she ignored him.

When Ancrum then approached the suspect, he punched Ancrum in the face

The incident happened on January 21st, 2017.

The Charleston Police Department is asking for any information about the suspect.

You are asked to call Dispatch at 843-743-7200, the Charleston Police Department at 843-577-7434, or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 843-554-1111.

