18-wheeler plows through Moncks Corner restaurant

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBCD) — A business suffered damage after an 18-wheeler plowed into the side of it.

The incident happened at the Huddle House on Highway 52.

Details are limited, but we’re told the accident happened in the overnight hours of Monday, January 30. Witnesses tell News 2 that the truck ran a stoplight before slamming into the restaurant.

We are working to learn more details from the Moncks Corner Police Department. We’ll keep you posted with any updates.

