Trump’s immigration ban derailed

WASHINGTON (AP) – Foreign-born U.S. residents who could have been barred from re-entering the United States under President Donald Trump’s immigration order have been allowed back into the country.

That’s according to a Department of Homeland Security official who briefed reporters on Saturday night. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss details of the matter.

Trump’s order Friday barred citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States for 90 days. That meant that even those with permanent residency “green cards” or other visas risked not being let back in to the United States.

However, the official said all green card holders from the seven countries who sought to enter the U.S. Saturday were granted special permission.

It’s not clear if other green card holders will be admitted. The official said cases are being reviewed individually.

