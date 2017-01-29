Temporary travel ban separates Lowcountry families

CHARLESTON, S.C.– (WCBD) People gathered at the Holocaust Memorial in Marion Square to protest President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban.

Among those gathered were Syrian immigrants Yser Orabi and Jalal Hakeim. Both are MUSC doctors and say they have been heavily impacted by the executive order.

“With this ban, who knows when I am going to see my parents again,” said Orabi.

Orabi fled Syria alone to study medicine and is now a neurologist at MUSC.

“It is hard to describe it words, when you leave a country and look at your mom and not know when you will see her again. I don’t know if I will ever see her again,” said Orabi, whose parents are still in war torn Aleppo.

“It is really hard, honestly, it’s like you have to go every day and call your parents and say how are you doing and they say, we didn’t have power today or electricity or a missile landed next to us. There is fighting right down the street,” said Orabi.

Jalal Hakeim is also from Syria. His family was reunited last month after his parents received their green cards. They applied for them 15 years ago.

“When we lost Syria my parents had no other place to go so when they got their visas it was like we finally had a home,” said Hakeim.

Hakeim says he finally thought his family was stable and secure until his father recently traveled to Dubai. Now, Hakeim and his family do not know if, or when, they will be reunited.