Two shot in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County, SC (WCBD)- Officials tell us that two people were shot in an incident in Orangeburg County.

The incident happened Saturday in Sorin Court and officials arrived before noon.

Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot by a neighbor: their condition is unknown at this time.

The sheriff said the man had spoken with his neighbors Friday night and then opened fire on them Saturday for an unknown reason.

The investigation is ongoing and we will continue to update you on air and online.

