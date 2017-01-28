TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on Folly Road

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published:
police-lights

James Island, SC (WCBD)- City of Charleston Police are responding to an accident on James Island.

Police responded to the accident on Folly Road and Hunley Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

There is no information on injuries available to our newsroom yet.

We will continue to update you on air and online about this story.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s