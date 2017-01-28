Shooting Incident Following High School Basketball Game

January 28, 2017 (Aiken, SC) – South Aiken High School Basketball Team hosted Aiken High School this past Friday evening, January 27, 2017. The game was played at South Aiken High School, 232 East Pinelog Road, Aiken, SC. Following the game, at approximately 9:05 PM, a fight occurred outside of the school building in front of the school. During the fight, an individual, who is at this time still unidentified, fired several shots. Three individuals were struck by the gunfire. One victim, a forty-five-year-old female, was in front of the school during the fight and suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh. A short time later, Aiken Public Safety was notified of a second gunshot victim who had left the incident and relocated to a nearby fast food restaurant on Whiskey Road. The second victim, a 13-year-old female was struck in the lower leg. Aiken Public Safety was contacted by Aiken Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Room and notified a third victim, a 19-year-old male, had arrived at Aiken Regional Medical Centers for gunshot injuries to the hand and leg. None of the victims injuries presented appear to be life threatening.

In addition to the South Aiken faculty, coaches, and staff assigned to the game, the event was staffed with six (6) off-duty Aiken Public Safety Officers working security. The increase in law enforcement presence was due to the expected large crowd. Nearly 1000 students, spectators, and guests attended the game.

Immediately following the shooting, several officers provided first-aid to injured persons on-the-scene while others, and additional officers who arrived minutes later, searched for the assailant. Officers and investigators followed numerous leads and suspect descriptions throughout the night as they attempted to locate the suspect(s) involved. At this time, investigators have been unable to identify the shooter and have not recovered the weapon.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety has been working closely with representatives from the Aiken County School District and officials from both South Aiken and Aiken high schools to help identify and locate possible witnesses. Aiken Public Safety’s investigation has also been assisted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Aiken Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco stated, “The level of cooperation and assistance from the school district and area law enforcement has been tremendous. Aiken Public Safety has spoken with and interviewed many who were in attendance at last night’s game, but we know there are more potential witness yet to come forward. We urge anyone with information, no matter how big or how small to contact Lieutenant Billy Cameron at Aiken Public Safety (803) 642-7740.”

It has been of utmost importance to public safety and the school district to provide timely and accurate information to our community as it becomes available. We also recognize the importance of verifying information for accuracy before it is released, instead of prematurely releasing inaccurate information. With that in mind, we will continue to release information as it is verified.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Callers may remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1000.