One Fatality After Overnight Structure Fire in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (January 28, 2017) – At 8:33 p.m., on Friday, January 27, 2017, Summerville Fire-Rescue (SFR) and Dorchester County Fire-Rescue (DCFR) responded to a two-story, multi-tenant, residential structure fire at 728 W. 1st N. Street in Summerville. Crews were on-scene within minutes and began attacking the fire while simultaneously conducting a search for civilians, reported trapped in the residence.

Extreme heat, fire, and smoke conditions forced firefighters out of the residence where they began attacking the fire from a defensive position. After suppressing the fire a full search of the residence was completed. One civilian perished in the fire.

Four fire engines, two ladder trucks and more than twenty Fire-Rescue personnel from SFR and DCFR responded. It took firefighters approximately 45 minutes to bring the fire under control. Dorchester County EMS and the Summerville Police Department also responded to the scene.

Chief Richard Waring with Summerville Fire-Rescue said “he was deeply saddened by the outcome of this incident and the unfortunate loss of a life.” Waring added “I am proud of the manner in which firefighters from both departments carried out their mission with true professionalism in these extreme circumstances.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

Citizens are reminded to ensure they have working, lifesaving smoke alarms in their residence. Residents of the Town of Summerville can have a smoke alarm inspected and/or installed by Summerville Fire-Rescue free of charge by contacting (843) 873-5107.