North Charleston man found shot to death at a gas station

North Charleston, South Carolina (WCBD)- North Charleston Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Just before 2:30am Officers were responded to shots fired at the Cheapway gas station off Dorchester Road. When they arrived, officers found a man killed near the gas pumps.

A short time later, officers found the suspect at his house and arrested him. Investigators learned that an ongoing dispute between the victim and suspect led to the shooting.

North Charleston Police confirm that David Greene of Annnette St in North Charleston is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

A bond hearing is expected this weekend.