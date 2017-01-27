Two injured in shooting at South Aiken High School

Published:
south-aiken-shooting

AIKEN,SC (WJBF)- The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms at least two people were shot after a basketball game at South Aiken High School tonight.

The call came in around 9:05… officers at the school immediately responded to the disturbance.

One person was treated at the school and transported to the hospital… another victim made it to a fast food restaurant, where he called for help.

Investigators are interviewing a possible third victim as they piece together what happened.

They tell us the scene is secure and there is no active shooting situation. A suspect is not in custody at this time.

 

 

