Summerville Police investigators are searching for a man who exposed himself to a 7 year old girl at the Main Street Walmart.

According to the report., the girl heard someone whisper “Psst” to her in an aisle. When she looked, a tall slender built man zipped down his pants. Her mother tried to find him and then told store management.

If you recognize this person, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.