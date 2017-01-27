Springfield Elementary receives the News 2 Cool School award

News 2 presents Springfield Elementary with our Cool School award.

Springfield Elementary in West Ashley is our Cool School of the week.

All week we’ve told you about all the cool things taking place at Springfield Elementary, a talent development academy. Springfield now has a school wide gifted and talented program.

The award winning school has a new state of the art facility. They also have a garden project. The STEM school received the Project Lead the Way grant through Boeing and USC. The program help students become problem solvers and develop critical thinking skills.

Congratulations Springfield Elementary!

