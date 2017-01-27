Search for robbery suspects underway in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are responding to three separate armed robberies, according to sources.

Witnesses on scene tell News 2 that helicopters have been circling the area near St. James Avenue since about 4 a.m. Blue lights and helicopters can be seen on Highway 52 near the Waffle House, according to another witness.

Sources tell News 2 that the search area is a wooded area by US Highway 52 and Highway 176.

We are working to learn more details. We’ll keep you posted with any update.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.