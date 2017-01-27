North Charleston man sentenced to federal prison on weapons charges

NORTH CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD)- A 33-year-old North Charleston man, Neko Andre Tisdale, was sentenced in federal court today to ten years in prison followed by two years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Tisdale was riding in the passenger seat of a car when it was stopped by North Charleston police on June 12th 2014, officers searched the vehicle after smelling the odor of burned marijuana coming from the car. Officers then found a Bersa Firestorm pistol underneath a child’s car seat. Tisdale admitted that the gun belonged to him.

Tisdale was also arrested on January 31, 2015 for possession of a firearm just days after being released on bond from his prior June 12th 2014 arrest.

This case was investigated by agents at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives or ATF and the City of Charleston Police Dept.