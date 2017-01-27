Local non-profit aims to turn homeless shelter into transitional housing

573 Meeting Street
573 Meeting Street

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- The non-profit One80 Place plans to redevelop a property that used to be a homeless shelter into an apartment building to be used to help the homeless and low-income people transition out of homelessness and into society.

The proposed location is at 573 Meeting Street downtown.

One80 Place provides food, shelter and critical support services to help individuals, Veterans and families in need

The rezoning for the project has been approved but there is no design for the apartments yet. One80 Place is hoping to build 80 to 100 units in the apartment. The next step will be to have the City of Charleston Board of Architectural review  meet to discuss the project so that One 80 Place can demolish the current building and rebuild.

