Kitchen in North Charleston wins national food award

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Bertha’s Kitchen in North Charleston has been making a name for itself locally for decades, but now it’s gaining national recognition.

The restaurant on North Meeting Street was recently named a 2017 America’s Classics award winner by the James Beard Foundation.

“Wow, it’s like receiving a Grammy or a Emmy or something really big,” said co-owner Julia Grant, “we never expected it.”

Julia and her sister plan to attend the gala in Chicago in May where they will officially receive the award.

The Beard Foundation’s website says the winners are picked by their quality food, local character, and lasting appeal.