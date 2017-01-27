Goose Creek residents nervous as search ends with robbery suspect still at large

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCBD) – Two armed robberies overnight in Goose Creek have some in the community nervous. 18-year-old Davon White and 17-year-old Tristan McGill are suspects in the robberies.

Bill Wingfield lives in Pineview. “We’re living here in Goose Creek for many years and I’m not used to armed robberies taking place around here.”

Wingfield is worried. His property is next to woods that were searched early this morning for an armed robbery suspect.

He’s really nervous because he had a crime at his own home just two weeks ago. “They stole my lawnmower out of my backyard.”

At about 10:30 last night, three people were robbed in their car at the Sunoco on Redbank Road. Two suspects, later identified as Tristan McGill and Dayon White, approached them in the parking lot, demanding what the victims had on them. McGill had a gun and hit one of the victims in the head with it.

Then at about 1:00 this morning, two men were leaving Sonic on 176. One man was on Farm road when two suspects walked up, one knocked him down and held a gun to his head demanding he empty his pockets. When the victim got up to leave, a gun was fired toward him, but not hitting him.

Dayon White was arrested by police, but a massive search for Tristan McGill took place in nearby woods, which is by Wingfield’s home. “I just hate to hear all that stuff happening especially when it’s an armed robbery because somebody’s going to get hurt that way.”

McGill was not taken into custody. Police need your help in this investigation if you have any information about the robberies contact Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.

