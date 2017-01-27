Boeing South Carolina Workers to Vote Feb. 15 on Union Representation

NORTH CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD)- The 2,850 employees at Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner Facility in North Charleston will vote on February 15th over whether or not they wish to be represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers (IAM). IAM and Boeing agreed on the date today.

“It’s a great day for Boeing South Carolina employees and the entire Charleston community,” said IAM Lead Organizer Mike Evans. “On February 15, they’ll have the opportunity to have a democratic vote on their future. A ‘union yes’ vote will mean a higher standard of living for Boeing South Carolina employees and more money in the local economy.

“The workers here have already been up against a flurry of intimidation tactics from the company and an anti-union law firm. We urge Boeing to change course and do what they’ve stated publicly—‘take the high road’—and allow for an election free of threats and the deliberate spread of misinformation. Boeing workers will vote on February 15, and we hope to welcome them to the IAM family then.

IAM is the largest aerospace union in the U.S. and represents over 600,000 people including more than 35,000 Boeing employees at 24 locations across the country.