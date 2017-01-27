BJ’s Wholesale funds more than $100k in tri-county classroom projects

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – BJ’s Wholesale Club today announced that it funded all classroom projects listed by teachers in Charleston, Summerville and neighboring communities through crowd-funding website DonorsChoose.org. The $100,000 donation from the BJ’s Charitable Foundation fulfilled 141 teacher-led projects, benefiting 846 students in 65 local schools.

“At BJ’s, our commitment to our members extends far beyond the outstanding value and quality found at our Clubs,” said Kirk Saville, senior vice president, corporate communications, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re pleased to make this donation to celebrate our entrance to the Summerville community, and we’re thrilled to be able to help enrich learning in Lowcountry classrooms through our partnership with DonorsChoose.org.”

BJ’s donation supports a diverse variety of projects in Summerville, Charleston, North Charleston and the surrounding area. Projects funded include:

● Supplies to increase digital reading experiences at home and to print students’ published writing and portfolio projects

● Basic essentials such as new backpacks to help students carry their supplies to and from school each day

● Outdoor musical instruments that will allow students to use creative thinking abilities and fine motor skills to produce different types of music during recess and academic arts time

“We are so grateful for the support of BJ’s Wholesale Club as they celebrate the opening of their new Summerville location,” said Rianne Roberts, partnerships manager at DonorsChoose.org. “Their support will bring learning to life for so many students in the communities of Summerville and Charleston.”

As part of its Adopt-a-School program and collaboration with DonorsChoose.org, BJ’s has contributed more than $2 million to help equip teachers at over 2,500 public and charter elementary schools with the resources necessary to create innovative lesson plans and meet curriculum objectives.

The BJ’s Wholesale Club is scheduled to open in Spring 2017, and will be located at the intersection of Interstate 26 and North Main Street, Summerville’s primary retail corridor. The Club will be the first in South Carolina, expanding BJ’s footprint to 16 states and marking club #215 for the company. The Club will also feature a BJ’s Gas® station, saving Members even more.

Based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer surveys on household spending, the BJ’s Wholesale Club could save area shoppers more than $40 million a year.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by going to http://www.bjs.com.

Towns funded include: Charleston, Cross, Dorchester, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Huger, Johns Island, Ladson, Mt. Pleasant, North Charleston, St. George and Summerville.