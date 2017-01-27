Authorities investigate fatal overnight shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department is investigating following a fatal shooting Friday morning.

Spokesman Spencer Pryor says just before 1 a.m. on January 27, officers responded to the 2100 block of Commander Street for shots fired.

Officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim from the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

