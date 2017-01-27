2017 Farmers Market Schedules

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD)- The city of Charleston has announced details for the 2017 season for the Charleston Farmers Market as well as the West Ashley Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmers Market will return to Marion Square Saturdays, April 8th to November 25th 2017 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additional dates for the Marion Square Holiday Markets will be announced later on this year.

The West Ashley Farmers Market will resume in Ackerman Park on April 19th to October 4th 2017 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.- Closing time may vary on actual time of sunset

This follows a successful pilot season this past fall.

Applications for both markets will be available to vendors beginning this Wednesday, February 1st and must be submitted by February 15th to be considered for the upcoming season.

The application process is competitive and a priority is given to local farmers and growers.

Applications will be available online at CharlestonArts.org or in person at the Office of Cultural Affairs at 75 Calhoun Street, suite 3800. Te office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information you can also call the Office of Cultural Affairs at 843-724-7305