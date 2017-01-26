Worker trapped in cave-in at Davenport limestone mine

KWQC Published:
Emergency crews responded to Linwood Mining and Minerals in Davenport, Iowa around 10 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2017 after worker became trapped in a mine cave-in. Crews were still working to reach the worker early Thursday morning.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Emergency crews have responded to a limestone mine where a cave-in Wednesday night has trapped one worker.

The accident at Linwood Mining and Mineral was reported just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2017.

Police in the nearby city of Buffalo, Iowa say as of early Thursday morning “crews are working to secure the area for the worker to be recovered.”

Investigators say the name of the worker involved in the cave-in will not be released until their condition is confirmed.

According to its website, Linwood is one of the largest underground limestone mines in the United States and produces calcium oxide and magnesium oxide for applications including steel manufacturing and water purification.

Various online publications indicate Linwood, located near the Mississippi River on East Front Street, employs at least 100 people.

