Woman charged with criminal domestic violence following shooting in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Summerville woman is charged with criminal domestic violence following a shooting in Berkeley County.

Ashley Elizabeth Meyers, 26, is currently being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

Authorities say on Tuesday, January 24 deputies responded to the Medical University of South Carolina regarding a shooting victim.

The investigation revealed that the incident place at a home on Tabby Creek.

Meyers and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation when the victim was shot in the shoulder.

The injuries were non-life threatening.