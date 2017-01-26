Voter ID lawsuits live on despite likely Trump policy shift

Image: A voter is reflected in the glass frame of a poster while leaving a polling site in Atlanta A voter is reflected in the glass frame of a poster while leaving a polling site in Atlanta, during early voting Nov. 1, ahead of the Nov. 8 election day. David Goldman / AP
A voter is reflected in the glass frame of a poster while leaving a polling site in Atlanta, during early voting Nov. 1, ahead of the Nov. 8 election day. David Goldman / AP

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Attorneys challenging tough voter ID laws in Texas and North Carolina say they’ll keep pressing their lawsuits without the support of President Donald Trump’s Justice Department if necessary.

Former President Obama’s White House had argued that laws in Texas and North Carolina discriminate against minorities.

Civil rights lawyer Gerry Hebert represents plaintiffs in the Texas case. He says there is now “great concern” the new administration will scrap those legal challenges to laws that require photo identification at the ballot box.

Trump’s Justice Department recently delayed a hearing in the Texas voter ID case. Trump also has announced that he is ordering a “major investigation” into voter fraud, which tough laws requiring photo identification at the ballot box are designed to prevent.

