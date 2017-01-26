Trump to reveal Supreme Court pick “next week”

WASHINGTON (WCBD) — President Donald Trump will reveal his supreme court pick the week of January 30.

The president tweeted late Wednesday night that he will reveal the name on “Thursday of next week.”

The news came after a senior administration official told CNN that Trump had finished interviewing candidates.

Trump has said his supreme court justice pick will be pro-life, signaling he may want his next nominee to overturn Roe v. Wade.

He says if that happens, abortion laws would go to the states.

