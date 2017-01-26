Trump to reveal Supreme Court pick “next week”

WASHINGTON (WCBD) — President Donald Trump will reveal his supreme court pick the week of January 30.

The president tweeted late Wednesday night that he will reveal the name on “Thursday of next week.”

I will be making my Supreme Court pick on Thursday of next week. Thank you! -DJT — President Trump (@POTUS) January 26, 2017

The news came after a senior administration official told CNN that Trump had finished interviewing candidates.

Trump has said his supreme court justice pick will be pro-life, signaling he may want his next nominee to overturn Roe v. Wade.

He says if that happens, abortion laws would go to the states.