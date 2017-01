SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD)- Authorities say a 13-year-old male student brought a gun to Oakbrook Middle School today.

The gun was found after several students reported it to the staff. The handgun was taken without incident and the student will face disciplinary action from the school.

Nobody at the school was harmed or threatened by the student.

The Summerville Police Department would like to thank the students who came forward and reported the incident.