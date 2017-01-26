Springfield Elementary offers school-wide Gifted and Talented program to develop critical thinkers

Springfield Elementary is one of only three schools in Charleston County School District now referred to as a Talent Development Academy, now all students are exposed to a Gifted and Talented curriculum to develop critical thinkers. We’re in West Ashley for our Cool School of the week.

Springfield Elementary opened this school year in a new state of the art facility, but that’s not the only thing different here. “Instead of having a small number of students in a Gifted and Talented program, we have the entire school. That’s pretty cool! The entire school, how magnificent is that,” says principal Blondell Adams. All students use the William and Mary’s Gifted and Talented Curriculum, the same curriculum used for students who have been identified as gifted and talented. Adams says, “The unique thing about us is that we are not waiting for our students to be tested for such. We are implementing the curriculum beginning at age four when they enter. How cool is that?”

Staff members were trained to be talent scouts, developing and nurturing gifted and talented minds throughout the building beginning at child development through grade 5. In Kayla King’s kindergarten class, students are looking for high-frequency words from their word wall in a poem during shared reading. King says, “In literacy, we’re using the Jacobs Ladder Literature Web. We use those to get more discussion out of kids. They really break apart a text .They get to think more about it instead of just talking about the setting, characters in the book. We’re talking about the feelings of our characters, the main idea of our stories.”

Literature webs help students to understand the text using higher level thinking skills and team work. Students are exposed to Mathematical Minds. In the STEM lab, second graders are working on a Project Lead The Way assignment.

“Whether they test and get into the program or not, they will still get the rigor. Early development is key and with gifted and talented curriculum, we’re teaching our children to be problem solvers, to be critical thinkers, ” says Adams.

Fifth-grade student Madison Richards says, “I love it. In fifth grade we’re working on robots, building robots.” “I like it because most of the people here are very smart, and it challenges them also, It helps them get smarter like everyone else in this school, says fifth-grade student Landon Pates.

Springfield has received numerous awards including Palmetto Gold for outstanding student academic performance, Palmetto Silver for closing the achievement gap, MUSC Children’s Health and Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness Achievement award, Reflex Math School Leadership award, South Carolina Exemplary Writing School Hall of Fame, also South Carolina recognition as one of the top ten schools in the state with 110% PTA membership.

Coming up Friday on News 2 Today, we’ll present Springfield with our Cool School award.

We want to hear about the good things that are going on at your school. Just send an email to Octavia at omitchell@ wcbd.com.

Springfield Elementary’s Gifted and Talented program View as list View as gallery Open Gallery