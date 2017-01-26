Shot fired through window in North Charleston; one injured

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department is investigating following a shooting Wednesday evening.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on January 25, officers responded to 5735 Chatham Ave in reference to gunshots through a window. Authorities found a person suffering from a wound to the shoulder.

Medics transported her to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement department or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.