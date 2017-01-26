Road improvements coming to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- Tonight the North Charleston city council passed a major bid allocating $360,000 to update the grounds along Highway 52 and Highway 78.

This would mean new trees, plants and a new irrigation system would be installed. This project will be completed by Yellowstone Landscape out of North Charleston. The city of North Charleston has worked over the years to beautify highly visible areas of the city, particularly the interchanges along major thoroughfares such as Highways 52 and 78.