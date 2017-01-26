Road improvements coming to North Charleston

By Published:
roads money for roads

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- Tonight the North Charleston city council passed a major bid allocating $360,000 to update the grounds along Highway 52 and Highway 78.

This would mean new trees, plants and a new irrigation system would be installed. This project will be completed  by Yellowstone Landscape out of North Charleston. The city of North Charleston has worked over the years to beautify highly visible areas of the city, particularly the interchanges along major thoroughfares such as Highways 52 and 78.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s