Project underway to help Edisto Beach recover from storm damage

Edisto Beach was recently hit hard by multiple storms. First, Joaquin, then Hermine, and most recently Hurricane Matthew.

Edisto Beach looks more like a construction zone right now than a vacation spot and that’s because much of the beach landscape disappeared during the storms and now renourishment is underway.

Steven Traynem, project manager with Coastal Science and Engineering, says, “The overall goal is to restore a recreational and natural beach system for the town and provide the protection for the homes and the recreational area for people who visit it.”

To replace the sand that washed away, more is being dredged up by a barge off the Edisto coast. It then comes in through a pipe and builds up on the beach.

Traynem says, “So the sand gets deposited on the beach, the water runs back into the ocean and it builds up, then the bulldozer will shape it into the design that we’ve provided for a certain width, certain elevation, and certain slope on the seaboard side.”

And to make sure that new sand stays where it’s supposed to be, they are extending the groins which jut out into the water and keep the sand from rushing out to sea.

Traynem says, “With the groin extensions we are hoping to increase that longevity. We are hoping it’s about a 16 year window before nourishment needs to be redone and we are also hoping more sand stays within the beach so it doesn’t get back to a completely eroded condition.”

The project has an $18 million price tag with money chipped in from the Town of Edisto Beach, Colleton County, a state grant, and FEMA.

Mayor of Edisto Beach Jane Darby says, “The whole town depends on that beach. This little area provides 48% of Colleton County’s budget. This little beach also provides a huge amount of tourism money to the state.”

She says because of the storms, Edisto is going to fall short on tourism, hospitality, and property taxes this year, so renourishment will help bring money back to the area and the state. The project should be finished at the end of June.