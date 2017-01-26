North Charleston police search for runaway teenager

By Published:
missing-teen-abreeana-hopkins

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCBD)- The North Charleston police department is looking for any information on a missing girl who they believe ran away from home.

15-year-old Abreeana Hopkins was last seen leaving her home in the middle of the night on January 18th getting into a green compact car.  Hopkins was wearing a short white dress, brown boots and carrying a green bag.

Hopkins is 5’8″, weighing 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Abreeana Hopkins you are asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or email slewis@northcharleston.org

 

